Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of JCI opened at $66.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $75.20.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

