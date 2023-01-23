Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 31,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.2% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 44.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 1.1 %

SYK opened at $256.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.93. The company has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $279.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

