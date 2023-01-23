CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 11,127 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Realty Income by 90.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 1.6 %

Realty Income stock opened at $66.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.