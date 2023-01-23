Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $333.25 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $339.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.27 and its 200-day moving average is $289.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

