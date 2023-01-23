Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $494,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.68.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $103.41 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.02 and a 200-day moving average of $152.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

