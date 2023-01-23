CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $90,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Trading Up 1.3 %

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

NYSE:HD opened at $315.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $374.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.58 and a 200 day moving average of $302.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

