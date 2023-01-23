CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.04 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 469.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $80.81 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average is $74.39.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

