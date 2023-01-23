Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Argus increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $83.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

