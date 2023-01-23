Creative Planning Has $9.84 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,743 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $7,332,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $106.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.09. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

