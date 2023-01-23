Creative Planning Sells 470 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xcel Energy Price Performance

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $68.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.93.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.