L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $192.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

