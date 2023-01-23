Fiera Capital Corp Buys New Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen Trading Up 2.0 %

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $285.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.70. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

