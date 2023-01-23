Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

NYSE CFG opened at $41.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

