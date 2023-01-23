Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Welltower were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 1.6 %

WELL stock opened at $72.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.