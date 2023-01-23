Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,514 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in SEA by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $291,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,945 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in SEA by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,204,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $214,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,519 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in SEA by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SEA by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in SEA by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,168,597 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $211,852,000 after buying an additional 720,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. China Renaissance decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

SEA stock opened at $65.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $175.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 41.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

