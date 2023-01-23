General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,829 shares of company stock worth $9,076,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Trading Up 0.0 %

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Shares of GIS opened at $77.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

