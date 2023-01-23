Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 31.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 587,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,843,000 after buying an additional 139,514 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.7% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 29.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.1% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 186,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE:IRM opened at $51.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,205. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

