Barclays PLC Acquires 106,084 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Edison International worth $25,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIX opened at $66.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.09%.

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

