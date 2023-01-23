Barclays PLC Purchases 95,734 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Barclays PLC grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,734 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $26,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of CMS opened at $62.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

