Rice Partnership LLC Purchases 8,827 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.9% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $135.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $396.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,336 shares of company stock worth $6,372,156. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

