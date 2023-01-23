Andesa Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after buying an additional 630,477 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,420,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after buying an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,298,000 after buying an additional 167,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $76,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,812 shares of company stock valued at $11,839,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $720.06 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $641.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

