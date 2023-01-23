Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 225 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after purchasing an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,165,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,884,000 after purchasing an additional 99,027 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $79.74 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

