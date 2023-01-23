BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.67% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. On average, analysts expect BCB Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $301.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.64.

BCBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 173.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after buying an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 199.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 39.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

