Andesa Financial Management Inc. Invests $129,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,045,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,318,000 after acquiring an additional 548,647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,906,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,190,000 after acquiring an additional 890,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,617 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $13.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPW. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also

