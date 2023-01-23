Coastline Trust Co Purchases 17,587 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,587 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.1% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

NYSE:CVX opened at $180.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.48. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $122.84 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.