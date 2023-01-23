Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $66.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

