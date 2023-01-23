Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) to Sector Perform

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

CLNXF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Up 6.7 %

OTCMKTS CLNXF opened at $39.41 on Monday. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

