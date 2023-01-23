Lincoln National Corp Sells 26,860 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,860 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.97% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COMB. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 166.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $225,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

COMB stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $35.66.

