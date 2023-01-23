Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,295,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in VICI Properties by 16.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.