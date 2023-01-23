Lincoln National Corp Buys 194 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.81.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $370,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,968,316.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $370,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,470,968,316.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,247 shares of company stock worth $24,923,246. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $151.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.18, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

