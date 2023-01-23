Vertical Research Downgrades Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) to Hold

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BDRBF. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $46.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $48.45.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.