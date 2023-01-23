Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UNBLF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Down 1.5 %

UNBLF opened at $59.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

