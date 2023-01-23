AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AIBRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AIB Group from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.50 ($4.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on AIB Group from €3.40 ($3.70) to €3.80 ($4.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AIB Group from €3.00 ($3.26) to €3.30 ($3.59) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AIB Group from €3.70 ($4.02) to €4.20 ($4.57) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.48) to €3.80 ($4.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $3.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

