Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 2.7 %
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
