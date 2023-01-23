Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 2.7 %

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

