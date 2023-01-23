Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Grupo Santander cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Ternium stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.21. Ternium has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.92). Ternium had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ternium by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 172,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in Ternium by 7.3% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 857,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,484,000 after acquiring an additional 58,347 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ternium by 129.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 297,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 167,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Ternium by 399.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,367 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

