Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $54.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SKX. Cowen raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE SKX opened at $46.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $49.89.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,967 shares of company stock worth $876,358 over the last 90 days. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.