Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MAGTF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Magnet Forensics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Magnet Forensics from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Magnet Forensics from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Magnet Forensics Stock Performance

MAGTF opened at $32.27 on Monday. Magnet Forensics has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22.

Magnet Forensics Company Profile

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, Australia, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

