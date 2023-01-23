Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €53.00 ($57.61) to €58.00 ($63.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €58.00 ($63.04) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cellnex Telecom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 10.5 %

OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $19.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.