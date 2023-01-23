JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $13.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UAA. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Under Armour to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $11.67 on Monday. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

