Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after buying an additional 32,585 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,908,000 after purchasing an additional 96,516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,416.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,295,000 after purchasing an additional 390,034 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 395,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 320,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 51,105 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $49.86 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72.

