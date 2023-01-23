Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €465.00 ($505.43) to €455.00 ($494.57) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sartorius Stedim Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.33.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Price Performance

SDMHF stock opened at $328.96 on Monday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12 month low of $282.50 and a 12 month high of $557.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.54.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.