H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 36.00 to 31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 33.00 to 28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

H. Lundbeck A/S Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.