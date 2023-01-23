Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 385 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 380 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Boliden AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of BDNNY opened at $88.44 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.36.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.