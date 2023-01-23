State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Credit Suisse Group

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

State Street Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $84.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.29.

Institutional Trading of State Street

About State Street

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of State Street by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,713 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,572,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,905,000 after acquiring an additional 185,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

