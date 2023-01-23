State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2023

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

State Street Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $84.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.29.

Institutional Trading of State Street

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of State Street by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,713 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,572,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,905,000 after acquiring an additional 185,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.