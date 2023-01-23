Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FSPKF. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fisher & Paykel Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fisher & Paykel Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

