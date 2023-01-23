AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE ABC opened at $162.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $127.94 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock worth $3,043,889,702. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.25.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.