Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 94.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 12.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $4,887,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 41.6% during the third quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,975 shares of company stock worth $3,439,234 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $147.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $152.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.14.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

