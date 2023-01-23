Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 174 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.73.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $106.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.48. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $157.25.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

