Short Interest in Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Grows By 13.8%

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 266.3 days.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of FURCF stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FURCF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €34.00 ($36.96) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €15.00 ($16.30) to €12.00 ($13.04) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €25.00 ($27.17) to €27.00 ($29.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

Further Reading

