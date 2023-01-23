Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 44,678 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,678 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 110.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 172.5% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,796 shares of company stock worth $1,148,109. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nasdaq Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

Nasdaq stock opened at $62.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.